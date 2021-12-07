RiverTree Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,729,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,101,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,689,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,552,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,765,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBWI traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 46,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,171. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.63. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 211.22% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBWI. Citigroup raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

