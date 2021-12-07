Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a report released on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 134.08.
NASDAQ RIVN opened at 116.78 on Friday. Rivian has a 52 week low of 95.20 and a 52 week high of 179.47.
Rivian Company Profile
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.