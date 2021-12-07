Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a report released on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Sunday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 134.08.

Get Rivian alerts:

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 116.78 on Friday. Rivian has a 52 week low of 95.20 and a 52 week high of 179.47.

In other Rivian news, CFO Claire Mcdonough purchased 2,450 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 191,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jiten Behl bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 655,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.