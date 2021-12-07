Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RIVN. Wedbush initiated coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Rivian in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 134.08.

Shares of RIVN opened at 116.78 on Monday. Rivian has a 52-week low of 95.20 and a 52-week high of 179.47.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 1,560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe acquired 128,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 9,997,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950 over the last ninety days.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

