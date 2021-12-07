RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,670,000 after acquiring an additional 213,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Align Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,820,672,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,744,000 after acquiring an additional 69,980 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $788,418,000 after buying an additional 148,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $587,264,000 after buying an additional 106,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

ALGN stock opened at $638.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $645.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $651.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.70, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.45 and a twelve month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

