Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $20.53 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,322 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $20,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.0% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 397,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,703,000 after purchasing an additional 28,187 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX opened at $246.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $234.61 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 48.47%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.