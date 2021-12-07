Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $21.69 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,405 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Southern were worth $21,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

SO opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average of $63.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $754,257 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

