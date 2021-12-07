Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 151 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $26,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 33.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $3,576,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,793,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,918,000 after buying an additional 463,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.92.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $104.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.58 and a 52-week high of $115.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.05 and a 200 day moving average of $105.47.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

