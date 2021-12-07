Robert W. Baird Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $480.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ULTA. Cleveland Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $440.42.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $390.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $385.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.23. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $258.00 and a 1 year high of $417.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 326.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

