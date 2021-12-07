Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Earns Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) in a report published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

ROIV has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

