Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.41

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 23538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.91.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

