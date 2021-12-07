Royal Bank of Canada Acquires Shares of 48,547 Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $101,048,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTOS stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.88.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $357.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.90 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

