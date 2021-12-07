Royal Bank of Canada Buys 5,425 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 1,573.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

CIO has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, City Office REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of CIO opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $19.33.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

