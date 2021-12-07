Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,982 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA INTF opened at $28.69 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $31.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.05.

