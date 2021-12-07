Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKE. Price Michael F increased its holdings in Park Aerospace by 710.1% in the second quarter. Price Michael F now owns 121,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 106,522 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 8.7% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 834,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,851 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 21.5% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 337,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 59,645 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 33,852 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKE stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.09 million, a P/E ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 6.08%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

