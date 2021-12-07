Royal Bank of Canada Has $474,000 Holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Danaos were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAC. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Danaos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Danaos by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 89,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Danaos by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Danaos by 28.2% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 11,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,895 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

DAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

NYSE:DAC opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. Danaos Co. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $89.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $195.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 156.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is 4.43%.

Danaos Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

