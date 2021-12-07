Royal Bank of Canada Increases Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to C$154.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$154.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.00.

Shares of BMO opened at $108.06 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $73.69 and a one year high of $112.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.90. The stock has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.041 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 331.3% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

