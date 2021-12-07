Royal Bank of Canada Increases Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$44.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Western Bank from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. CSFB lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised Canadian Western Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.92.

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$37.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$27.99 and a 1 year high of C$41.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.62%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.67, for a total value of C$99,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at C$291,971.20. Also, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$30,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,017,900. Insiders sold 10,205 shares of company stock worth $399,755 in the last 90 days.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

