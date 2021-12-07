Royal Bank of Canada Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $950.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSLA. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $759.40.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,009.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 326.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $992.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $788.63. Tesla has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,834,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,012,816 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 365.4% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

