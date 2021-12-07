Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $9,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $458,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 582.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 65.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $101.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $144.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $79.82 and a 12-month high of $108.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.79 and its 200-day moving average is $102.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.939 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.98.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

