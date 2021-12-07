Royal Bank of Canada Sells 3,698 Shares of MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MCAP Acquisition were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its stake in MCAP Acquisition by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 485,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 103,820 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MCAP Acquisition by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 743,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 73,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $7,969,000.

Get MCAP Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MCAP Acquisition stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. MCAP Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MACQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU).

Receive News & Ratings for MCAP Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAP Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.