Royal Bank of Canada Takes $483,000 Position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of Liberty Media Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMACA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMACA stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

