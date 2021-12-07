RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $105.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RPM. Vertical Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.57.

RPM International stock opened at $95.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.33. RPM International has a 52 week low of $76.43 and a 52 week high of $99.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.77 and a 200-day moving average of $87.08.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. RPM International’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in RPM International during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tobam bought a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 74.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

