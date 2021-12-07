Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAXPY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

SAXPY stock opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.17. Sampo Oyj has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

