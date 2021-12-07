Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) PT Lowered to C$11.00

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAND has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Shares of SAND opened at $5.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.09. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $9.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 40.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 453,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 130,497 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $3,287,000. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 49.0% in the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 632,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 207,804 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $567,000. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

