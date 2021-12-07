Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GRUB has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.60.

GRUB stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7,845.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

