Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.17.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Sapiens International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sapiens International by 481.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at $907,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,136,000. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.55. 85,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,025. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.24. Sapiens International has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $38.32.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

