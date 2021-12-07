Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $16.05 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $16,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF traded up $2.33 on Tuesday, hitting $145.36. 2,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,933. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.19. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.94 and a 1-year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

