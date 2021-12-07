Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 11,467 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 661,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,467 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $114,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,394 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 294,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $2.73 on Tuesday, reaching $190.55. The stock had a trading volume of 15,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,560. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 175.58%.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

