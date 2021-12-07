Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 536,845 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,032,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536,845 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International makes up about 1.8% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 1.81% of Service Co. International worth $182,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 66.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2,318.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Service Co. International news, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $269,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,900 shares of company stock worth $6,042,639. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.39. 3,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,737. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $70.03.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

