Savix (SVX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $306,481.15

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded up 21.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last week, Savix has traded up 42.4% against the US dollar. One Savix coin can now be bought for about $5.32 or 0.00010353 BTC on exchanges. Savix has a market cap of $306,481.15 and $10,056.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Savix alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00040087 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.78 or 0.00209696 BTC.

About Savix

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 130,696 coins and its circulating supply is 57,597 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Savix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Savix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.