Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE) Declares Dividend Increase – €0.07 Per Share

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of €0.07 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 107 ($1.42) on Tuesday. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 83.83 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 112.70 ($1.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £143.10 million and a PE ratio of 7.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 104.57. The company has a current ratio of 14.48, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. Its investment manager is Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited. It invests in European growth cities, specifically institutional quality, income-producing commercial real estate in major Continental European cities and regions.

