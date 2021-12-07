Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,143 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $32,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 494.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.39. The stock had a trading volume of 20,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,107. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.78.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

