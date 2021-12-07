Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,047,000 after acquiring an additional 754,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,664,000 after purchasing an additional 595,024 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,375,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,925,000 after purchasing an additional 71,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,488,000 after purchasing an additional 638,011 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $2.33 on Tuesday, hitting $112.58. 7,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,073. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.43. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

