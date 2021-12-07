Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,914,000 after buying an additional 1,904,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,215,000 after buying an additional 262,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after buying an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,389.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after buying an additional 145,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,874,000 after buying an additional 124,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $100.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.91. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $85.15 and a 12-month high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

