Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.34 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $11,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 197,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 279,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 837,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,059,000 after purchasing an additional 61,715 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $54.48.

