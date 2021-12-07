Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Has $657,000 Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus raised their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $269.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.80. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.27%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

