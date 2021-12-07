Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $1,029,293,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 32,444.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 614,177 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,218,000 after buying an additional 574,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,745,000 after buying an additional 498,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.83.

HD opened at $415.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

