Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 441,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,381,000 after acquiring an additional 46,992 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $6,173,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 268,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $3,624,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.69.

