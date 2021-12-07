Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 35,704 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HBI. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of HBI opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.67%.

HBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.