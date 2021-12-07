Sciencast Management LP Buys New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 8,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 33,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $260.70 billion, a PE ratio of -44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.94. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.61.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

