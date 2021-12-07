Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 5,050 Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9,918.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $104.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.95. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $80.40 and a one year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBHS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.08.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

