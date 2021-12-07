Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,867,385,000 after purchasing an additional 384,654 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Etsy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,669 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Etsy by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,009,000 after purchasing an additional 31,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,192,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,518,000 after acquiring an additional 281,774 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, insider Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total transaction of $14,847,465.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $221,208.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,292 shares of company stock valued at $69,594,164 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $224.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.54, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.61 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. Citigroup upped their price objective on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.52.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.