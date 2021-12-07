Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 13.3% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Progyny by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Progyny by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progyny by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $2,867,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 564,403 shares of company stock valued at $33,489,762 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Shares of PGNY opened at $49.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.76. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.76.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

