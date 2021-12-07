Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 14,985 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 39.8% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 28,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 21.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 101,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 40.0% during the third quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.26.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $162,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $300,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,064 in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

