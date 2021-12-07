Sciencast Management LP Sells 1,480 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Sciencast Management LP lowered its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEDG opened at $307.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.21. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $1,235,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,305 shares of company stock valued at $18,444,812. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEDG. TheStreet upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.83.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

