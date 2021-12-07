Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Science Applications International has raised its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years. Science Applications International has a payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Science Applications International to earn $7.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Shares of SAIC stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.72. 537,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,029. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

