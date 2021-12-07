Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s previous close.

SAIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair downgraded Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Shares of SAIC opened at $85.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.15 and a 200-day moving average of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 31.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 24,709 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at $299,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at $1,877,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.