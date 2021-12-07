Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s previous close.
SAIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair downgraded Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.
Shares of SAIC opened at $85.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.15 and a 200-day moving average of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $103.95.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 31.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 24,709 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at $299,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at $1,877,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Science Applications International Company Profile
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.
