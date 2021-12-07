Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Receives €73.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €73.22 ($82.27).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($80.90) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.02) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($91.01) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of G24 traded down €0.04 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €57.08 ($64.13). The company had a trading volume of 251,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is €61.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €56.94 ($63.98) and a 52-week high of €73.36 ($82.43).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

