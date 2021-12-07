Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) Downgraded by TheStreet

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:SECO opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05. Secoo has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Secoo by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 56,188 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Secoo by 5.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 112,745 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Secoo by 102.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Secoo in the first quarter worth approximately $2,905,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands.

