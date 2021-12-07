Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.49

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.49 and traded as low as $32.00. Security Federal shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $104.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.49.

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.35 million for the quarter. Security Federal had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 27.69%.

Security Federal Corp. is a bank holding company for Security Federal Bank, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and originating commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, consumer loans, and mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate.

